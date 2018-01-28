Kyle Kuzma Viciously Trolls Lonzo, LaMelo Ball On Social Media

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyle Kuzma has been a big part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent winning streak, but his troll game might be even better than his jump shot.

And the rookie forward’s latest victim was none other than teammate Lonzo Ball and his brother LaMelo Ball.

First LaMelo came at Kuzma over the coat he wore before the Lakers’ win over the Chicago Bulls.

❄️❄️ A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuzmakyle) on Jan 26, 2018 at 2:05pm PST

But Kuzma took a shot at the 16-year-old’s dental work and told him to “stay in Lithuania,” where the teenager currently plays professional basketball.

Then Lonzo came in after Lakers forward Brandon Ingram told Kuzma to “fire his stylist,” but Kuzma was ready.

.@ZO2_ you think you funny ig I’m on yo head for the rest of your life and @MELOD1P buck teeth… @LiAngeloBall you the only non disfunctional brother I rock with you — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 27, 2018

Lonzo fired back, though.

Then Kuzma dropped the hammer by roasting Ball’s Big Baller Brand company.

You just mad you can’t pull it off big bummy brand https://t.co/NTC3dHsT6i — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 27, 2018

Shake it off, Lonzo.