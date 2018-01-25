XFL Rumors: Is Johnny Manziel Vince McMahon’s Top Football Target?

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Johnny Manziel one day might come to a football-entertainment venue near you.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback reportedly is WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s No. 1 target among players for a rebooted version of the Xtreme Football League, Dinner With The King podcast’s Glen Moore reported Thursday on Twitter.

Vince McMahon is going to announce new football league, which will start in 2020. I was told Johnny Manziel will be a No. 1 target for new league. — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) January 25, 2018

McMahon on Thursday is expected to announce either the formation of a new football league or perhaps the return of the XFL, the ill-fated league he founded that only played one season in 2001 before ceasing operations. McMahon’s new football league reportedly will begin play in 2000.

The XFL rumors have been a hot topic in the sports world, and Manziel only fueled those rumors by appearing to link himself with McMahon’s potential upstart league in this snarky tweet.

Myself, Vince McMahon and Prez. That’s a brand I can really get behind right there — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 25, 2018

Manziel, 25, has been out of professional football since the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016. The Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cat own his contractual rights, and he’s eligible to play in the CFL beginning this season.

However, if the former Heisman Trophy winner decides to return to the U.S. to play football in two years’ time, McMahon might be waiting for him with his wallet and arms wide open.