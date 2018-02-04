Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Success On Power Play In Win Vs. Leafs

Photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins continued to play stellar hockey as they overpowered the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 at TD Garden on Saturday.

The B’s scored two power-play goals in the second period and never looked back, improving to 31-11-8 on the season.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been pleased with his team’s work on the power play of late. Boston has cashed in on seven of its last 20 attempts with the man advantage, which is a credit to hard work and determination.