Patrice Bergeron Shows Value Without Puck In Bruins’ Win Vs. Leafs

Patrice Bergeron does it all.

The Boston Bruins center scored in the first period of the B’s 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but the veteran also showed his value on the defensive end.

With the game tied at one in the second period, Torey Krug tried to walk into a one-timer but had it blocked, leading to a breakaway for the Leafs. But Bergeron was in a good defensive posture and raced back down the ice, eventually poking the puck away from Zach Hyman and allowing Boston to get back on defense.

To see Bergeron’s defensive play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.