Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Restructure Contract To Stay With Bills

Photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor reportedly is tired of reconstructing his contract to stay with the team.

The 28-year-old is entering the second year of a two-year $30 million deal and is set to make $16 million next season. And he appears to have every intention of making just that.

“I don’t think there’s a need to do that again,” Taylor told the Buffalo News regarding restructuring his current contract, via NFL Trade Rumors. “That’s definitely not part of my mindset.

“I really haven’t had any communications as to what’s the plan moving forward. I’m sure that it’ll be communicated to me at some point, but as of right now, I’m going to continue to focus on myself mentally, physically, and get ready for another season.”

NFL.com’s Ian Rappaport reported that last offseason Taylor restructured the $30 million he was set to make this season to give more flexibility to Bills’ management in free agency. With the extra cap space, the Bills acquired kicker Stephen Hauschka and Pro Bowl cornerback Micah Hyde among others.