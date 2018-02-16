Olivia Culpo Poses Nude For SI Swimsuit Edition, Shares Powerful Message

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Being featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition is quite the honor for models all around the world, but this year’s spread was particularly meaningful for Olivia Culpo.

The 25-year-old Cranston, R.I. native took part in the “In Her Own Words” campaign as part of the latest swimsuit edition, and she shared her experience in a moving note posted to Twitter.

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman, a Needham, Mass. native, also took part in the campaign and shared an equally moving message on social media.