NBA Rumors: Celtics Waiting To Sign Greg Monroe To Keep Flexibility

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Greg Monroe reportedly will sign with the Boston Celtics after being bought out by the Phoenix Suns, but it doesn’t sound like there’s a huge rush to make the 27-year-old big man put pen to paper.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Sunday the Celtics could hold off on signing Monroe until after Thursday’s NBA trade deadline to maintain their roster flexibility.

Hearing it's possible the Celtics could hold off on officially signing Monroe until after the trade deadline to maintain flexibility. Likely sooner. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 4, 2018

Boston currently has one open roster spot, which obviously would be filled by signing Monroe. Therefore, as Himmelsbach noted Monday, the C’s would be required to cut a player if they officially signed Monroe and subsequently made a trade in which they acquired more players than they gave up.

For example, if Cs traded one player for two with the intention of waiving one of the two players, they could complete the deal using the current empty roster spot. If they sign Monroe now and then make the deal, they'd have to cut a current player. https://t.co/gb6sWQsgV0 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 5, 2018

Nevertheless, Monroe reportedly has arrived in Boston, meaning it’s simply a matter of time before he officially joins the Celtics and adds some extra punch to the best team in the Eastern Conference.