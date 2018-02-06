These Stats Highlight Absurdity Of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LII Performance

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did everything he could to earn his sixth Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII. Even in a losing effort, Brady had one of the top passing performances in Super Bowl history.

In a game in which the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly edged out the Patriots with a 41-33 win, Brady drastically outperformed expectations.

According to Football Perspective, the Eagles were expected to give up 5.1 yards per attempt, but Brady accounted for a whopping 6.32 yards per attempt. In total, Brady threw for 310 more yards than expected to break the record for Adjusted Net Yards above expectation that Joe Montana set in Super Bowl XXIV.

Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards, completing 28 of his 48 passes. He eclipsed his own Super Bowl record that he set last season when he threw for a then-record 466 yards in an overtime victory the Atlanta Falcons.

Out of the 21 other 500-yard performances in NFL history, Brady required the second fewest attempts of any 500-yard passer, per NFL Hall of Fame. Additionally, the five-time Super Bowl champion now has become the first quarterback to throw for 10,000 passing yards in a postseason career.

Overall, by the result of his performance on top of his many other Super Bowl performances, Brady now owns six Super Bowl records.