Police Called To Rob Gronkowski’s Foxboro Home After Reported Burglary

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rob Gronkowski was not able to enjoy a relaxing night at home after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII defeat.

The Patriots returned from Minnesota on Monday afternoon following Sunday’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. A few hours later, police were called to Gronkowski’s Foxboro, Mass., residence following a reported burglary, according to Boston 25 News.

“The home owned by Patriots star Rob Gronkowski apparently was broken into,” Boston 25’s Evan White reported Monday night. “Police responded to the area where that home is at 6:18 (p.m.). We saw marked police vehicles there for quite some time until about 11 o’clock (Sunday night) and police obviously inside and outside of that home quite a bit. … The (police) report states breaking and entering.”

Boston 25 captured video of Gronkowski and a man who appeared to be former Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich inside the home.

#BREAKING: Police called to Rob Gronkowski's Foxborough home for burglary. | Details NOW on Boston 25 News https://t.co/Cz34Tv08uf pic.twitter.com/k3kgFBcjW2 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 6, 2018

Gronkowski, the NFL’s first-team All-Pro tight end this season, had a spectacular second half against the Eagles, finishing with nine catches on 15 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.