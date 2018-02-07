Tom Brady ‘Stopped In His Tracks’ To Congratulate Eagles Rookie On Super Bowl Win

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s been a lot of scuttlebutt regarding Tom Brady not finding Nick Foles to congratulate him after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, but that probably was due to the post-Super Bowl chaos as the quarterback showed phenomenal sportsmanship in the tunnel after the game.

After Brady spoke to the media and changed after the game, the Patriots star quarterback made sure to stop and congratulate Eagles rookie defensive end Derek Barnett in the bowels of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline spoke to Barnett about the encounter with the 40-year-old legend and detailed how it happened.

From Wyatt:

Brady stopped in his tracks to congratulate the former Brentwood Academy and University of Tennessee star. The two chatted for a few moments before Brady shook Barnett’s hand, and gave him a hug. Then the two men went their separate ways.

“It’s crazy,” Barnett said after the game. “I told him how I looked up to him when I was younger. I told him to be able to compete against him, it was an honor.

“And he was super cool. He told me we had a hell of a season, and we deserved it. And he told me to keep working hard. He’s a great player, and a great competitor. I feel like I was lucky to be able to go against one of the greatest football players to ever play the game.”

Barnett had a great rookie season and capped it off by recovering Brady’s fumble on Brandon Graham’s crucial strip sack that was the turning point in the Eagles’ win.

As for Brady, those who dislike him will dismiss this, but it’s an unbelievably classy gesture following a heartbreaking loss.