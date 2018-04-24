David Pastrnak Shuts Down Notion He Needs To Make Game 7 ‘Adjustments’

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

David Pastrnak’s production has dipped over the last few games. His confidence level, however, has not.

The Boston Bruins forward racked up a whopping nine points (four goals, five assists) in Games 1 and 2 of the club’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s been held scoreless since, with a pair of assists in Boston’s Game 4 win his only points in the last four contests.

So, Pastrnak was asked Tuesday what adjustments he’ll make ahead of Game 7 to break out of his mini-funk. His answer: None.

“I’m not going to change anything,” Pastrnak said after Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, via MassLive.com. “I keep shooting and keep getting chances. The goalie makes saves. I think that’s a pretty stupid question.”

There you have it.

Of course, Pastrnak has the right to be frustrated, as his scoring drought isn’t for lack of trying. The 21-year-old recorded 10 shots on net in Game 5 and saw five of his shot attempts blocked in Game 6. He continues to get golden opportunities, but just hasn’t been able to cash in.

Pastrnak is adopting a positive mindset for Wednesday’s showdown at TD Garden, though.

“The good thing is that we were still getting chances,” he added. “Obviously, they wouldn’t go in the last two games. Hopefully they will go in (Wednesday). Hopefully we’re getting the chances and everything will be all right.”

The Czech Republic native is just five games removed from a Game 2 hat trick, and it appears he’s sticking to the same approach that netted him a career-high 35 goals this season.