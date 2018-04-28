Red Sox’s Steven Wright Activated From Disabled List, Placed On Restricted List

Photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images

Steven Wright officially will begin his 15-game suspension.

The Boston Red Sox announced they activated the starting pitcher, who was recovering from knee surgery, from the disabled list Saturday, before being placed on the restricted list by Major League Baseball, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

The 33-year-old appeared in his second rehab stint with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday where gave up five runs on six hits.

The knuckleballer was suspended in March after he violated the league’s domestic violence policy and would serve a 15-game suspension after he was activated from the DL.

Wright will be eligible to rejoin Boston May 14 when the team takes on the Oakland Athletics.