Celtics’ Absurd Backcourt Dominance In Game 2 Summed Up In One Graphic

BOSTON — The Cleveland Cavaliers received very little scoring production from their starting backcourt of George Hill and J.R. Smith in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Game 2 was no different.

Hill and Smith combined for just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in the series opener, which the Cavs lost 108-83. This backcourt duo played even worse in the Cavs’ 107-94 loss Tuesday night in Game 2 at TD Garden, as ESPN Stats and Info detailed in the following tweet.

The Celtics starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown outscored the Cavaliers backcourt of George Hill and J.R. Smith 41-3 pic.twitter.com/MsDVv3CPFp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 16, 2018

Yikes.

The Cavs have had no answer for Jaylen Brown in this series. He has scored 23 points in each game and is shooting 53 percent from the floor. Rozier struggled in Game 1 but led Boston’s second-half charge in Game 2 with 14 third-quarter points.

LeBron James gave the Cavs 42 points and a triple-double in Game 2, and it still wasn’t enough for Cleveland to even the series because its role players, including Hill and Smith, didn’t show up.

The Cavaliers need much better offensive production from their starting backcourt or this series could be over quickly.