Celtics Fan Trolls 76ers With Ruthless ‘Process’ Sign After Philly’s Game 5 Loss

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers’ motto of “Trust the Process” has worked for them ever since former general manager Sam Hinkie took over the team in 2013.

Five years later the 76ers reached the second-round of the NBA playoffs after winning 57 games, including the postseason — they won just 85 games in the previous four seasons combined.

But the Sixers’ first playoff journey with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons at the helm ended in disappointment as Philly was bounced from Round 2 with a Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

It gave one Celtics fan the opportunity to troll the 76ers as they walked off the court for the final time this season.

Boston's got its own Process. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sqjSP4sjvP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 10, 2018

Ouch, that has to sting.

This second-round series was quite entertaining even though it lasted just five games. Basketball fans probably wouldn’t mind seeing the Celtics go up against “The Process” for the next decade.