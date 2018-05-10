Jayson Tatum, Celtics Turn Their Attention To Stopping LeBron James

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — “Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. Or should I say, I do.”

These are the words of Marvel’s ultimate villain Thanos voices to Thor and his brother Loki during the opening scene of “Avengers: Infinity War.” But they just as easily could have come from the dominant force in the NBA universe toward his next victim.

The Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-112 in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

And now, destiny arrives in the form of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the second straight season, the Celtics and Cavs will battle with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line and Boston will rely on a number of young players in the series, including Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics rookie forward scored 25 points in Boston’s Game 5 victory, but now he must shift his focus to the greatest player on the planet in James.

Tatum, along with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, Semi Ojeleye and perhaps even Al Horford will be counted on to guard James at times. But when asked how he plans to try and bother the 33-year-old star, Tatum gave a perfect answer.

“This is my first year,” Tatum said when asked how to make James uncomfortable. “I don’t know.”

While Tatum might not have the blueprint to slowing down James (Brad Stevens might), one of his teammates is ready for the challenge.

“I do want to guard LeBron. I do,” Smart said after the game. “I’m sure I’ll see some parts of him and I’ll try to do my best to contain him.”

James is having a brilliant postseason run so far, averaging 34.3 points and nine assists per game. James also has created 80 percent of his shots so far this postseason, meaning that 112 of the 140 shots he’s made have been unassisted.

The Avengers didn’t so well against Thanos and the deck certainly will be stacked against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Destiny has arrived for Boston.

Best of luck.