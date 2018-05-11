Dustin Pedroia Injury: Red Sox Second Baseman To Join Triple-A Pawtucket Soon

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dustin Pedroia is one step closer to a return to the Boston Red Sox.

Since undergoing offseason cartilage restoration surgery, the second baseman has been working his way back toward a return to Fenway Park, staying in Fort Myers, Fla. to take part in an extended spring training as part of his rehab process.

But it appears as though he is heading back to New England, however, closing out his time in Florida with seven at-bats in an extended spring training game Friday. Upon his return, he will join Triple-A Pawtucket, with his assignment likely to come as soon as Monday or Tuesday, Alex Cora said prior to Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Though getting out of extended spring training and playing live games in Triple-A is a promising step in the right direction, it doesn’t mean that Pedroia’s return to MLB games will come too soon, especially given the nature of the surgery the second baseman underwent.

For reference, earlier in the month Pedroia had indicated to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey that his return date would be in the neighborhood of May 25th.

Given the productivity that Pedroia brings both defensively and at the dish, the Red Sox certainly must be waiting for the 34-year-old’s return with bated breath.

Last season, the second baseman hit .293 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 62 RBI in 105 games.