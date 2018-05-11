Patriots Sign Six Draft Picks, Nine UDFAs Including Intriguing Slot Receiver

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots signed the majority of their rookie class Friday.

The Patriots locked up six of nine draft picks and nine undrafted free agents. The Patriots signed linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Christian Sam, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, quarterback Danny Etling, cornerback Keion Crossen and tight end Ryan Izzo, all of whom were selected on the third day of the 2018 NFL Draft, to four-year contracts. The only draft picks who remain unsigned are first-round picks OT Isaiah Wynn and RB Sony Michel and second-round pick CB Duke Dawson.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of rookie free-agent signings, all of whom signed three-year deals:

WR Darren Andrews

DT John Atkins

DE Trent Harris

DT Frank Herron

CB J.C. Jackson

WR Chris Lacy

CB A.J. Moore

RB Ralph Webb

TE Shane Wimann

Andrews was the only unreported signing. He caught 60 passes for 773 yards with 10 touchdowns in nine games with the Bruins before tearing his right ACL and meniscus in November. He suffered a torn left meniscus earlier in his college career and missed the 2014 season with another knee injury.

Andrews worked out of the slot nearly 60 percent of the time as a senior. He dropped just four passes on 94 targets.

Andrews didn’t work out at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine or at UCLA’s pro day because of his most recent knee injuries, but he recently began running again.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Andrews begin the 2018 offseason on the non-football injury list. The Patriots stashed 2017 undrafted free-agent Andrew Jelks last season using that designation.

The Patriots also officially announced they released 2017 third-round pick Antonio Garcia.