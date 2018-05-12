Here’s Some More Great News On Gordon Hayward’s Ongoing Injury Rehab

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Let’s get this right out of the way: Gordon Hayward will not return for the Boston Celtics this season.

He has reached yet another major milestone in his injury rehab, however.

Hayward on Saturday was present for — and even participated in — the Celtics’ walk-through ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics forward, of course, has been out since breaking his ankle in the first game of the season.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was happy to see Hayward back in Boston.

Brad Stevens said Hayward flew back to Boston this weekend and that it was good to see him take part in some of the walk-through. (No he’s not returning) — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 12, 2018

Barring any last-minute changes, Hayward will be in attendance Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward will be at Game 1 as a spectator. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2018

For whatever reason, the Celtics have yet to officially rule Hayward out for the remainder of the season. Still, Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have remained adamant that Hayward won’t be back until the 2018-2019 campaign.