Here’s Some More Great News On Gordon Hayward’s Ongoing Injury Rehab

Let’s get this right out of the way: Gordon Hayward will not return for the Boston Celtics this season.
He has reached yet another major milestone in his injury rehab, however.
Hayward on Saturday was present for — and even participated in — the Celtics’ walk-through ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics forward, of course, has been out since breaking his ankle in the first game of the season.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was happy to see Hayward back in Boston.
Barring any last-minute changes, Hayward will be in attendance Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
For whatever reason, the Celtics have yet to officially rule Hayward out for the remainder of the season. Still, Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have remained adamant that Hayward won’t be back until the 2018-2019 campaign.
