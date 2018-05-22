Here’s What Has Surprised Paul Pierce Most About Celtics’ Playoff Run

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics’ unlikely march through the NBA playoffs has captivated the basketball world, including one of the best players in Boston’s franchise history.

The C’s find themselves two wins away from the NBA Finals despite Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward being out with injuries. Boston has outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, made quick work of the Philadelphia 76ers and now has the chance to take down LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For Paul Pierce, the play of young Celtics and their never-say-die attitude has been a pleasant surprise.

“Oh man, I been impressed by just the maturity of these guys and not being shaken by the moment,” Pierce told UPROXX’s Robby Kalland. “When you’re in the playoffs and the bright lights come and all the media and all the pressure mounts, I’m very surprised on how they’re handling this. Usually you get first and second-year guys who are just happy to be in the playoffs, but these guys seem to be on a mission. The one thing that’s great about it is that even through all the injuries, coach Brad Stevens never let them waiver on what the ultimate goal was.

“I mean, before the season started, they wanted to be a championship team. They wanted to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals and play for the opportunity to go to the championship, and with all the injuries, they’re still doing it. The young guys are stepping up and becoming superstars. I’m just very surprised that they did not use that as an excuse, the injuries, for not making it this far. Now that they’ve got here, they’re playing with confidence and they feel like they can get to Finals and possibly win it with what they have now.”

Even if the Celtics don’t reach the Finals, the experience this postseason has provided only will benefit the team moving forward. With Irving and Hayward expected back healthy for next season, coupled with Boston’s bevy of future draft picks, the C’s future is beyond bright.