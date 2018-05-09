Jason Groome, Red Sox’s Top Pitching Prospect, To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s top-ranked pitching prospect is done for the remainder of the 2018 baseball season as well as part of the 2019 campaign.

Jason Groome will undergo Tommy John surgery on May 15 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament on his left elbow, the team announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who was selected 12th overall by Boston in the 2016 MLB draft, has been battling injuries since last year, spending much of last season on the disabled list with a flexor strain and intercostal strain.

The lefty also started this season on the DL with a similar elbow strain, after having a stellar spring training where he was averaging two strikeouts per inning with Single A Greenville, per Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.

Groome ranks as the No. 85 prospect by MLB.com and as the second in the Sox’s farm system.