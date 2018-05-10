NESN Soccer Show: D.C. United, MLS Shouldn’t Gamble On Wayne Rooney

Photo via YouTube/NBC Sports

Major League Soccer should remember it’s okay to pass.

Wayne Rooney’s rumored transfer from Premier League club Everton to MLS club D.C. United is making national and international headlines this week, with some soccer fans giddy at the prospect of watching the Premier League legend play in the United States and others lamenting the potential arrival of another fading star from Europe.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss what impact Rooney might have in D.C. and MLS on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show,” which you can listen to here.

They also speculate as to why Real Madrid’s refusal to give Barcelona a guard of honor might have made the latest edition of “El Clasico” particularly combative.

Finally, they mark the coming close of the Premier League and Bundesliga seasons with their biggest takeways from the English and German first divisions.