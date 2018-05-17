Soccer

NESN Soccer Show: Will Mexico’s World Cup Preparations Be Disrupted By Injuries?

by on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 4:40PM
1,927
Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mexico’s national soccer team is running out of time to squash the injury bug.

El Tri coach Juan Carlos Osorio announced his team’s preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup earlier this week. He would have liked to name his final 23-man squad, but a number of potential players are battling injuries, and the coach needs time to assess their condition with less than a month remaining before the tournament kicks off.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard analyze Mexico’s preliminary squad and try to assess how injuries might affect El Tri’s World Cup preparations on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show,” which you can listen to here.

They also discuss notable World Cup snubs, Atletico Madrid’s Europa League final victory and Gigi Buffon’s imminent departure from Juventus.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties