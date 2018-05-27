Pedro Martinez Has Priceless Reaction To Giving Up Homer In Red Sox Alumni Game

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Pedro Martinez found himself in unfamiliar territory Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Martinez, who dominated on the mound over the course of seven seasons in Boston, struggled as one of the starting pitchers in the Red Sox Alumni Game.

It was an unlikely source who got to Martinez as well, as former Sox shortstop Julio Lugo walloped a home run over the Green Monster off the three-time Cy Young award winner in the first inning.

While Pedro hasn’t pitched in the big leagues in almost a decade, he still was surprised Lugo was able to put one in the seats.

“Out of all people, a guy that hit like two homers in the big leagues is the one that gets a homer — boom!” Martinez told NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy. “And he pimped it, too!”

Lugo actually clubbed 80 longballs over the course of his 12-year MLB career, but he certainly wasn’t known for his home-run swing. That didn’t matter Sunday, though, as his round-tripper earned him MVP honors of the first Red Sox Alumni Game in nearly 25 years.