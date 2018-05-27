Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale Doesn’t Pull Punches After Rough Outing Vs. Braves

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Sale surrendered a season-high six earned runs on five hits Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox lefty had a strong first inning, retiring the side in order before the Boston Red Sox fell 7-1 to the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

“Just not a good day,” Sox skipper Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

Sale also surrendered three walks on the day, bringing his season total to 20, but Cora said he sees “nothing alarming” in regards to the 29-year-old’s outings. This also is the first time in Sale’s career that he’s given up a home run with multiple walks in three consecutive games.

“I put my guys in a bad spot today. I really did.” Sale said of his performance after the game. “I sucked. Bad.”

Sale never has been one to surrender a lot of walks on the bump and he realizes it’s something that needs to be addressed.

“(It’s) obviously something that’s been bothering me,” Sale said. “It’s never really been a part of my game, up until recently. That’s what kills you. At the end of the day, those are the daggers.

“When you’re giving up free passes and making those shots two-run, three home runs, that’s what kills you. It sucks, it really does. You’re putting a lot of pressure on your offense.”

Here are other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Braves game:

— Mookie Betts was scratched from the lineup just minutes before first pitch with left side tightness. Cora said the right fielder is day-to-day and likely won’t play in Monday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

— Mitch Moreland tripled for the second straight game after previously not hitting a three-bagger since 2014. This is the first time a Red Sox player has tripled in back-to-back games since Jackie Bradley Jr. did it in 2015.

— Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered an injury in the seventh inning after his knee buckled when he beat out a throw at first base.

“I’m glad he was able to walk off the field,” Cora said. “With the talent they (Braves) have on a daily basis, they’re really good, and he’s part of it.”

Atlanta announced he left the game with knee and lower back pain and was at a local hospital receiving further tests.

— The Red Sox starting nine were no-hit through 5 1/3 innings by Mike Foltynewicz, with the first hit coming via an Andrew Benintendi double off the Green Monster.

— Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-3 with a walk in his second game back in the Red Sox lineup. Despite not getting a hit since returning, Cora said the second baseball still is hitting the ball well.