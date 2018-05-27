Cassius Marsh Destroys Patriots, Says He ‘Hated’ His Time In New England

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

Cassius Marsh didn’t spend much time New England, but apparently it was enough to harvest strong feelings about the Patriots.

After the Pats traded two draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Marsh five days before the 2017 regular-season opener, the team waived the veteran linebacker in late November.

Marsh, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, admitted his tenure in New England went so poorly that he contemplated walking away from the NFL.

“They don’t have fun there. There’s nothing fun about it. There’s nothing happy about it. I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying?” Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much.”

In nine games with the Patriots, Marsh racked up 14 tackles with one sack. According to the 25-year-old, his lack of productivity in New England was a product of the team incorrectly using him.

“They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line.”

Marsh continued: “I confronted (Bill Belichick) about all the things that were going on. I won’t get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn’t a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut.”

Marsh hardly is the first player to speak ill of the Patriots. In the months following Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson labeled New England a “fear-based organization” while issuing other harsh comments about the “Patriot Way.”

While Marsh evidently loathes the Patriots, he’s certainly happy to have former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the signal-caller in San Francisco.