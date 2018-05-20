Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Leads MLB In Absurd Amount Of Stat Categories

To state the obvious: Mookie Betts is off to a ridiculous start to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.
Just how good the Boston Red Sox outfielder has been still might surprise you, however.
Betts clobbered a two-run homer in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, giving him sole possession of the MLB lead in home runs with 15. But, as of Sunday morning, the 25-year-old leads the majors in far more categories than just homers.
Check out this tweet from baseball statistician and Sporting News contributor Ryan Spaeder:
That’s 20 (!) categories.
Betts, of course, is highly unlikely to finish the season atop all these categories. If he did, he’d be the first unofficial winner of MLB’s vigintuple crown.
(No, “vigintuple crown” isn’t a real thing, but “vigintuple” is the tuple form of 20, so there’s that.)
The absurd start to the season continues what’s been a remarkable beginning to Betts’ MLB career. The do-it-all outfielder is in some rare (like, really rare) company through his first 550 games in the big leagues.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP