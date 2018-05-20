Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Leads MLB In Absurd Amount Of Stat Categories

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

To state the obvious: Mookie Betts is off to a ridiculous start to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Just how good the Boston Red Sox outfielder has been still might surprise you, however.

Betts clobbered a two-run homer in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, giving him sole possession of the MLB lead in home runs with 15. But, as of Sunday morning, the 25-year-old leads the majors in far more categories than just homers.

Check out this tweet from baseball statistician and Sporting News contributor Ryan Spaeder:

#RedSox Mookie Betts leads the league in: Runs

Hits

Doubles

Homers

Extra-base hits

Batting average

On-base percentage

Slugging Percentage

OPS

OPS+

Total bases

Runs created

Adj. batting runs

Adj. batting wins

Win probability added

Situational wins added

wOBA

wRC+

fWAR

Fielding % — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 20, 2018

That’s 20 (!) categories.

Betts, of course, is highly unlikely to finish the season atop all these categories. If he did, he’d be the first unofficial winner of MLB’s vigintuple crown.

(No, “vigintuple crown” isn’t a real thing, but “vigintuple” is the tuple form of 20, so there’s that.)

The absurd start to the season continues what’s been a remarkable beginning to Betts’ MLB career. The do-it-all outfielder is in some rare (like, really rare) company through his first 550 games in the big leagues.