Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Leads MLB In Absurd Amount Of Stat Categories

by on Sun, May 20, 2018 at 9:17AM
Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

To state the obvious: Mookie Betts is off to a ridiculous start to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Just how good the Boston Red Sox outfielder has been still might surprise you, however.

Betts clobbered a two-run homer in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, giving him sole possession of the MLB lead in home runs with 15. But, as of Sunday morning, the 25-year-old leads the majors in far more categories than just homers.

Check out this tweet from baseball statistician and Sporting News contributor Ryan Spaeder:

That’s 20 (!) categories.

Betts, of course, is highly unlikely to finish the season atop all these categories. If he did, he’d be the first unofficial winner of MLB’s vigintuple crown.

(No, “vigintuple crown” isn’t a real thing, but “vigintuple” is the tuple form of 20, so there’s that.)

The absurd start to the season continues what’s been a remarkable beginning to Betts’ MLB career. The do-it-all outfielder is in some rare (like, really rare) company through his first 550 games in the big leagues.

