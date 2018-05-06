Rockets Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

Can the Utah Jazz really hang with the Houston Rockets?

Donovan Mitchell and Co. showed spunk in Game 2 of the second-round NBA playoff series, beating the rockets in their own gym to even the series at a game apiece. But the Rockets rebounded in Game 3, blowing out Utah in front of a raucous crowd in Salt Lake City.

So, will the Rockets win Sunday’s Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead, or will the Jazz fight back and even the series again?

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Jazz 4 online:

When: Sunday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchTNT