Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Block Kevin Love, Then Score In Wild Sequence

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown got off to a phenomenal start in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Brown led the C’s with 18 first-half points Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, where Boston held a 61-35 halftime lead over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown not only provided offense, he showed some solid defense as well, including an emphatic block of Cavs forward Kevin Love.

Brown then came down the floor on the ensuing Celtics possession and hit a jump shot to extend Boston’s huge lead.

Here’s a replay of the sequence from the second quarter.

Brown gets it done on both ends! pic.twitter.com/gxOfXATUwm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2018

The second-year guard entered the conference finals averaging 16.9 points per game.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday night in Boston.