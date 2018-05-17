Watch Lasell’s Allie Clancy Learn She’s 2018 ‘NESN Next Producer’ Winner

It will be a long time before Allie Clancy forgets this trip to Fenway Park.

The Lasell College sophomore received a surprise Wednesday when she was told in the broadcast booth that she was the 2018 “NESN Next Producer” winner. What Clancy thought was just a visit with Dave O’Brien and Jonny Gomes while the Boston Red Sox took on the Oakland A’s turned into an unforgettable moment as Red Sox chariman Tom Werner informed her that she was the lucky winner.

Watch the priceless moment in the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above.