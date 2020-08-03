The Nuggets entered the NBA bubble as the third seed in the Western Conference, but they didn’t look like it in their first game in Orlando.
Denver suffered a 20-point loss at the hands of the Miami Heat on Saturday. Nikola Jokic and Co. will face another tough challenge Monday when they battle the sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder impressed in their first seeding game to the tune of a 16-point win over the Utah Jazz.
Here’s how to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder online:
When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images