The Nuggets entered the NBA bubble as the third seed in the Western Conference, but they didn’t look like it in their first game in Orlando.

Denver suffered a 20-point loss at the hands of the Miami Heat on Saturday. Nikola Jokic and Co. will face another tough challenge Monday when they battle the sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder impressed in their first seeding game to the tune of a 16-point win over the Utah Jazz.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder online:

When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images