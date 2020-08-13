Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday is bound to be another big day in Boston sports.

The Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox both will be in action Thursday, and we’ll provide full, live coverage of the teams’ games on NESN and NESN+.

The Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in the last of a four-game set. Pregame coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Red Sox versus Rays will begin at 4:30 p.m. on NESN and continue until 7:30 p.m. when it will shift to NESN+, either for the remainder of the game or for postgame coverage.

Pregame coverage of Game 2 of the Bruins versus Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series will begin at 7 p.m. on NESN+. Pregame coverage then will shift to NESN at 7:30 p.m. Puck drop for Bruins-Hurricanes will take place at 8 p.m. on NESN and continue through postgame coverage.

To find your cable provider’s NESN and NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.

The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage Thursday on NESN and NESN+ is as follows:

NESN

3:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

4 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”

4:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Rays

7:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

8 p.m. — Bruins vs. Hurricanes

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”

11 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank”

NESN+

7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

7:30 p.m. — Remainder of Red Sox vs. Rays, followed by “Red Sox Extra Innings”

8 p.m. — “Red Sox Final, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services”

Thumbnail photo via NESN