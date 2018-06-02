Capitals Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Online

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

After a successful Game 1 in the Stanley Cup finals, the Vegas Golden Knights looked destined to continue building upon their magical postseason run.

But the Washington Capitals had other ideas in Game 2.

The Caps evened the series in Game 2 with a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena, thanks in part to some tremendous goaltending by Braden Holtby. With the series now in the nation’s capital for the first time in the best-of-seven series, the Caps will look to keep the momentum going as they aim for their first Cup in franchise history.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals-Golden Knights Game 3 online:

When: Saturday, June 2nd, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live