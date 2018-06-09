Jeff Horn Vs. Terence Crawford Betting: Odds For Welterweight Title Bout

Photo via Thumbnail Photo Via Instagram/ESPN

Both Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford put their undefeated records on the line Saturday night.

Horn, who currently is the WBO welterweight champion, will step into the ring to fight Crawford for the belt at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout originally was scheduled for April, but was postponed due to an injury to Crawford.

The fighters are undefeated, with Horn holding an 18-0-1 record while Crawford is 32-0 and a heavy favorite to strip Horn’s title from him. The 30-year-old is a -850 chalk, according to Oddshark, mainly for the fact Crawford has won titles in two different weight categories, continues to up his weight and beat anyone he steps inside the ring with. He has 23 knockouts throughout his career, with seven of those coming in his previous nine matches.

Horn, who captured the WBO title last July after defeating Manny Pacquiao in a controversial unanimous decision, is toting a

+575 odds.