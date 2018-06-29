Red Sox Wrap: Boston Red-Hot Entering Three-Game Series Vs. Yankees

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have their biggest series of the season ahead of them, and they are heading into it with a good bit of momentum.

With a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday — which completed a sweep of the season series — the Red Sox now have won four straight games and six of their last seven.

The timing couldn’t be better, as they have three games ahead of them with the New York Yankees beginning Friday in The Bronx.

The Yankees were idle Thursday night, which means Boston now owns a one-game lead in the American League East. The Red Sox have some of their best pitching lined up for the series as well, with Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale and David Price all set to start.

Although the Red Sox have been among the best in the league wire-to-wire to date, this three-game set against the Yankees undoubtedly will be the biggest slate of games this season. Not only is there the intrigue of what will be a compelling race for the division crown, but also the fact that there has been some bad blood between these two sides this season thanks to April’s brawl.

It’s tough to say a late June/early July series just past the halfway point is huge, but given the various contexts, these games certainly don’t lack in importance.

So strap in, because it’s going to be good.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Angels:

— Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to tear the cover off the ball. The Red Sox center fielder went 1-for-3 in Thursday’s win, smashing a two-run homer in the seventh that played a big role in securing the win.

Not only has Bradley recorded hits in each of his last four games (and five of his last six), but he’s been hitting well at Fenway Park for a good stretch now. In his last 17 games at home, Bradley is batting .353 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and as many runs scored.

The Red Sox lineup is a dangerous one, and with the 28-year-old finding his form, it’s not getting any easier to decipher.

— Mike Trout undoubtedly is the best player in baseball, but you’d never know by his performance against Sox pitching this season.

In the six contests against Boston, Trout went 5-for-20, good for a .250 average. He scored just once and was unable to hit a home run or drive in an RBI, all while striking out five times.

— Following the game, the Red Sox announced that they made a trade for Toronto Blue Jays utility man Steve Pearce. In addition to Pearce, the Sox received cash considerations, while sending prospect Santiago Espinal to the Jays.

Pearce is a right-handed bat that’s hitting .291 this season with four home runs and six doubles.