Red Sox Acquire Infielder/Outfielder Steve Pearce In Trade With Blue Jays

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox reportedly had been looking to add a right-handed bat, and that’s exactly what Boston did Thursday night.

Moments after the Red Sox completed a season series sweep over the Los Angeles Angeles, the team announced the acquisition of veteran utility man Steve Pearce in a trade with the Blue Jays. Boston will send minor league infielder Santiago Espinal to Toronto in the deal while also receiving cash considerations.

In 79 at-bats this season, Pearce has collected a .291 batting average with four home runs and 16 RBIs. The 35-year-old brings useful versatility to the Red Sox, as he’s capable of playing multiple infield and outfield positions. Pearce has been bitten by the injury bug this season, though, which has limited him to just 26 games in 2018.

Given the growing uncertainty surrounding Dustin Pedroia’s injury status, Pearce will provide solid depth to the Red Sox, who now will have more of an opportunity to grant players rest.