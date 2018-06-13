Roush Fenway Reveals Additional Matt Kenseth Races For 2018 NASCAR Schedule

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Kenseth’s 2018 NASCAR schedule continues to grow.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver has run four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races since returning to RFR to split time in the No. 6 Ford Fusion with Trevor Bayne. Kenseth’s schedule has been a work in progress ever since he returned to the team that helped launch his Cup career, and Wednesday, Roush Fenway announced additional races for the 39-time Cup winner.

Here’s where and when you can bank on seeing Kenseth in the No. 6:

— Kentucky Speedway, July 14

— New Hampshire Motor Speedway, July 22

— Pocono Raceway, July 29

— Watkins Glen International, Aug. 5

— Darlington Raceway, Sept. 2

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sept. 9

— Dover International Speedway, Oct. 7

— Martinsville Speedway, Oct. 28

— ISM Raceway (Phoenix), Nov. 11

— Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18

Kenseth might be in line for a big finish to the season, as he has a combined 12 wins at the 10 remaining tracks on his 2018 schedule.

Roush Fenway said additional races for Kenseth still are “under consideration,” so don’t be surprised if the 46-year-old gets even more races added to his calendar.

Kenseth has piloted the No. 6 to two top-20s since RFR brought him back into the fold.