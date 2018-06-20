Why Red Sox’s Alex Cora Isn’t Concerned About Rafael Devers’ Errors

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret that Rafael Devers’ defense needs a little refining.

While the 21-year-old rookie has shown flashes of great glovework at third base for the Boston Red Sox, there also have been some questionable moves and botched plays. Those mishaps have led to his league-worst 14 errors entering Wednesday, three more than the next-worst.

Sox manager Alex Cora long has defended Devers’ defensive abilities, and he did so again Wednesday. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” the Sox skipper explained why Devers’ errors are nary a worry for him and the team.

“Well it all depends on how you see it,” Cora said. “We can go to errors and you think that he’s struggling, but you can go to defensive runs saved and he’s average in the league. He’s going to make his errors, but his range to the left and to the right is up there with the best in the league. He has a great arm, he has a good sense of the game. So we’re very pleased, I’m very pleased with the way he’s playing third base.

“I know (errors are) part of the equation (but) errors are just errors. I think errors were a big deal in the 80’s and in the 90’s, I don’t think they’re a big deal now. I think there’s more into the equation and we’re very pleased with the numbers that we have.”

Cora’s comments certainly aren’t without merit. Devers’ range factor is sixth-best in the league, and even if the accuracy of his arm occasionally can be erratic, he has proven regularly that he has an absolute cannon.

And, of course, there’s the fact that Devers only is 21. Given he’s shown flashes of quality defensive skills, over time those will become more prevalent.

So while the numbers may not always appear to be the best, it sounds like they’re far from concerning for Cora.