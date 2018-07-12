Chris Sale Pokes Fun At Himself Over White Sox Jersey Cutting Incident

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember that time Chris Sale went nuts and cut up the Chicago White Sox’s jerseys before a game?

Yeah, he does, too. And the Boston Red Sox ace can’t help but laugh about it now.

As you might recall, Sale caused quite a stir in July 2016 while pitching for the White Sox. The left-hander wasn’t a fan of the throwback jerseys Chicago was set to wear during his scheduled start, so he took matters into his own hands and sliced up the uniforms in protest, leading to a five-day suspension.

Sale, who was traded to Boston the following offseason, apologized for cutting the jerseys, which he found to be uncomfortable. But he refused to back down from saying that business shouldn’t be put before winning.

Sale, now in his second season with the Red Sox, is well aware of just how hilarious the incident is in hindsight. He even poked fun at himself this week while chatting with Moose, one of NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys,” in the dugout at Fenway Park.



Sale hardly has given off the impression he’s crazy since arriving in Boston. He’s definitely intense on the mound, though, and that passion spilled into the clubhouse in 2016, when no piece of fabric was safe from the fired-up southpaw.