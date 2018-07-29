Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora ‘Positive’ About Second Baseman’s Rehab

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 season likely hasn’t gone the way Dustin Pedroia planned.

The Red Sox second baseman had cartilage restoration surgery on his knee following the 2017 campaign, and started this season on the disabled list. He appeared in just three games for Boston in May before heading back to the DL with knee inflammation.

On July 13, Pedroia went to Arizona to continue rehabbing his knee, and didn’t commit to making a return to the diamond in 2018.

Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on the 34-year-old Friday before Boston’s 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins, stating Dr. Riley Williams III, the doctor who performed the surgery, constructed a new rehab plan for Pedroia.

“He’s going through his process over there,” Cora said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “He feels good about it. So that’s what we have.”

Although Cora wouldn’t give too much detail regarding the second baseman’s health, he’s not ruling out a return this season for Pedroia.