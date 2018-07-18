Open Championship Odds: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson In Spotlight

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Jordan Spieth will be looking to put the brakes on a dismal run over his past seven PGA Tour appearances when he travels to Scotland this week to defend his Open Championship title sporting +2200 odds in golf betting at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Last year, Spieth became just the eighth golfer in the 147-year history of the tournament to claim a wire-to-wire victory, however, the odds of this year’s champion matching that feat sit at a distant +1000 on the Open Championship props ahead of Thursday’s opening-round action at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Spieth has struggled in recent outings, missing the cut in three of his past seven PGA Tour appearances, and faces competition from across the globe at this weekend’s event.

All eyes will be on fellow American Dustin Johnson, as the world’s top-ranked golfer looks for his first Open Championship victory as a +1200 favorite. The 34-year-old has tallied a pair of wins on the tour this season, and is paired alongside 2014 Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy versus the field as a +650 bet to earn the win at Carnoustie on the props.

McIlroy closely trails Johnson on the Open Championship odds, deadlocked with Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler at +1600, but has emerged as the clear favorite to be the top Irish Player at this year’s tournament, sporting -185 odds, well ahead of previous Open Championship winners Padraig Harrington at +700 and Darren Clarke at +2500.

Rose leads the way on the odds to be the top Englishman at this year’s tournament, with +275 odds, just ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who is coming off a second-place at the US Open and sits at +350, while Tyrell Hatton’s sixth-place performance at the US Open has earned him +700 odds.

Russell Knox sits as a solid -250 favorite to be the top Scottish player this week. Hideki Matsuyama leads a growing list of Asian players at The Open Championship as a +300 favorite, and 2016 champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden tops the list of Scandinavians as +200 chalk. Spain’s Jon Rahm is perched atop the odds to be this year’s top continental European player at +400.

Four of the past six editions of the Open Championship have been won by three or more strokes, but this year’s event is expected to be a closer affair, with the odds of the margin of victory being just one stroke pegged at +250.

It has been three years since Zach Johnson claimed an Open Championship victory in a playoff and the odds of extra holes being needed this Sunday sit at +300.