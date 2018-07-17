Red Sox’s Craig Kimbrel Explains Why It Will Be Tough To Shave Beard

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough not to be taken aback by Craig Kimbrel any time he takes the mound.

Aside from mowing down hitters with his blazing fastball, the Boston Red Sox closer also sports one of the most recognizeable beards in all of baseball.

While burly facial hair might be tough to deal with in the summer months, it sounds like Kimbrel has no intentions of shaving it. In addition to his teammates digging the look, the seven-time All-Star’s young daughter, Lydia, also is a big fan.

At this point, Kimbrel’s beard has become a part of his persona, and Red Sox nation likely wouldn’t be too thrilled if the right-hander opted to ditch it.