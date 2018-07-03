Relive Now-Retired Shane Victorino’s 2013 Playoff Heroics With Red Sox

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shane Victorino finally has called it a career.

The 37-year-old, who last played in Major League Baseball in 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels, announced his retirement Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Hawaii’s KHON-TV. Victorino spent his 12-year career playing for the Angels, the San Diego Padres, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

Watch him announce his retirement in the video below:

Victorino, of course, was a key player on the Phillies’ 2008 World Series championship team, and was instrumental in the Red Sox winning the 2013 Fall Classic. And with the Hawaiian outfielder now officially retired, we decided to look back on some of his heroics in Boston’s magical run through the 2013 postseason.

Let’s start with his go-ahead grand slam in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers — a hit that sent Fenway Park into an absolute frenzy.

It’s been over for years since that hit, but it still gives chills to Red Sox fans.

Here’s the reception Victorino got from the Fenway crowd when he took the field the next inning:

The Red Sox went on to win the game and advance to the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, who they eliminated in six games. And while David Ortiz rightfully won World Series MVP honors, it was Victorino who provided the biggest hit in Game 6 in Boston.

Here’s his bases-clearing double in the third inning:

It’s hard to think of a time when Fenway’s been louder than it was in that moment.

Victorino wasn’t done in Game 6, however, as he picked up an RBI single in the fourth inning, seconds after Red Sox fans sang along to Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry About a Thing.”

Victorino had plenty of great moments during his Red Sox career, but those heroics stand out among the rest.

Over his two-plus seasons in Boston, Victorino hit .282 with 18 homers, 77 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. He retired with a career batting average of .275 to go along with 108 homers and 489 RBIs. He also was a two-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Is Victorino bound for the National Baseball Hall of Fame? Probably not. But he’ll certainly go down as one of the most memorable players in Red Sox (and Phillies) history.