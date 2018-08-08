Jerry Remy Thanks Supporters, Vows To ‘Never Quit’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Jerry Remy expects to win his latest fight.
The beloved NESN baseball analyst thanked everyone Wednesday morning via Twitter for the outpouring support he has received in the aftermath of his latest cancer diagnosis. Here’s Remy’s message to his legions of well-wishers.
Remy, NESN’s color analyst for Boston Red Sox games since 1988, will leave the booth in order to focus on his health. He’ll enter his sixth fight against cancer in the last decade with the great determination as he has done before.
