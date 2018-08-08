Jerry Remy Thanks Supporters, Vows To ‘Never Quit’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jerry Remy expects to win his latest fight.

The beloved NESN baseball analyst thanked everyone Wednesday morning via Twitter for the outpouring support he has received in the aftermath of his latest cancer diagnosis. Here’s Remy’s message to his legions of well-wishers.

Thank you for all of your support. This has hit me hard but I have never quit and will not now. I have complete trust in my team at Mass General. Bring it home Sox !!! — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) August 8, 2018

Remy, NESN’s color analyst for Boston Red Sox games since 1988, will leave the booth in order to focus on his health. He’ll enter his sixth fight against cancer in the last decade with the great determination as he has done before.