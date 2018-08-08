LeBron James To Produce ‘Million Dollar Mile’ Competition Series On CBS

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James’ burgeoning career as an entertainment mogul just has to include sports.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward will produce an athletic-competition series for CBS preliminarily titled “Million Dollar Mile,” the network announced Tuesday in a statement. “Million Dollar Mile” competitors will take on an obstacle course and each other with hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize in the last of the show’s 10 episodes.

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company James and his business partner Maverick Carter own, will partner with Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television to bring the “Million Dollar Mile” project to fruition.

James will serve as an executive producer and generator of buzz.

“LeBron pushes the limits of what’s possible on and off the court. He sets the bar very high, and we want to bring that spirit to this show,” Fly on the Wall Entertainment Rich Meehan said. “Our goal is to create something you’ve never seen before. From a genre-busting concept to cutting-edge challenges to a style like no other, ‘Million Dollar Mile’ will push the limits of what’s possible in the unscripted genre.”

Showtime announced Monday James is producing “Shut Up and Dribble,” a documentary series that explores the changing social and political roles of NBA players. CBS’ “Million Dollar Mile” announcement proves James already has taken to Hollywood ahead of his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.