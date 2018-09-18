Celtics’ Terry Rozier Reveals First ‘Pinch Me’ Moment After Breakout Season

If you didn’t know Terry Rozier’s name last year, you certainly do know.

Rozier had his coming out party with the Celtics last season, and the young guard was a key piece of Boston’s march to within one game of the 2018 NBA Finals.

With Rozier’s breakout on the court, of course, came more fame for the 24-year-old. But when asked in an interview with GQ about his first “pinch me” moment, Rozier gave a rather surprising answer.

“Man, Urkel. We were out to eat in LA. He was with his bodyguards. He got up to leave and he tapped me. “You had a great year.” Everybody knows who Steve Urkel is. That was nuts. It’s been crazy all summer. People can take it two ways. They can either be satisfied or it can be a thing where, “I want this to happen forever.” It’s definitely humbling and it’s a blessing. I want this to always be like this.”

Jaleel White hasn’t exactly been an A-lister since his “Family Matters” days in the 90s, but he apparently still is Hollywood elite in the eyes of “Scary Terry.”

Rozier’s notoriety has a chance to grow even larger in the upcoming NBA season as the Celtics are poised for a deep playoff run yet again.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports