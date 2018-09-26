Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 4 Of Season

Don’t (we repeat: DON’T) forget about your fantasy football defense.
Yes, the skill positions ultimately will determine whether your team thrives or stinks. But a strong (or crappy) defense can mean the difference between winning and losing on a weekly basis.
With that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 4:
Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. New York Jets)
The best defense in the NFL is at home and facing a rookie quarterback. Need we say more?
Philadelphia Eagles (at Tennessee Titans)
The Eagles defense has been a bit disappointing, but they’re about to face a banged-up Titans offense. Blaine Gabbert has a concussion, Marcus Mariota’s elbow is jacked up and the skill players don’t inspire much confidence. Philly should be one of the best D/ST plays this week.
Los Angeles Chargers (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
The Joey Bosa-less Chargers have struggled to live up to preseason expectations, but we expect them to right the ship this weekend. The 49ers offense lacks explosive talent, and now has some guy named C.J. Beathard under center. Roll with the Bolts.
Chicago Bears (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Given the way Tampa’s offense has looked this season, it might be a surprise we’re recommending any defense against Ryan Fitzpatrick and Co. But the Bears’ unit, let my Khalil Mack, has been that good. Don’t expect huge points from the Bears D this week, but feel confident starting them nonetheless.
Green Bay Packers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
Sorry, Josh Allen: We think that game against the Minnesota Vikings was a fluke. Even if the Bills rookie quarterback plays well again, the Packers should be able to get enough sacks, and maybe a turnover or two, to warrant starting. Just hope Clay Matthews stops getting roughing-the-passer penalties.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
