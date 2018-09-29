Patriots Roster: New England Releases WR Corey Coleman From Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced a move regarding a former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Saturday, but it wasn’t Josh Gordon.

New England announced it released Corey Coleman from the practice squad. The Patriots signed Coleman to the practice squad Sept. 20. There has been no corresponding move announced.

Coleman originally was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 11 but was released Sept. 17 after being inactive for the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Gordon, the 27-year-old receiver is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins and head coach Bill Belichick was typically discreet about the possibility of Gordon making his Patriots debut.

