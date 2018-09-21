Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Excited About AL East Title, Knows ‘Goal Is A Lot Bigger’

It’s a three-peat for the Red Sox.

For the third straight year, Boston claimed the American League East division title, and the team was able to celebrate on enemy territory.

“It’s fitting that we clinched here,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s not only me … everything that has to do with the organization, they helped us out to accomplish this.”

Mookie Betts was the star of Boston’s 11-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs, including a three-run home run in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

“He’s one of the best players in baseball,” Cora said. “He can change games playing defense, running the bases and hitting. It was good to see him do what he did today.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy win. Eduardo Rodriguez threw 100 pitches over 3 2/3 innings of work, giving up five earned runs and walking a season-high seven batters. He left the game in the fourth with the bases loaded and Giancarlo Stanton uncorked a grand slam off Heath Hembree to give New York its first lead.

But Boston’s offense scored three runs in the seventh, followed by three in the eighth thanks to Betts. And despite being division champs, Cora knows this is just the first step.

“The goal is a lot bigger. We know that. I know that,” the skipper said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This is part of it. We won the division … now it’s secure home field, and obviously we go to the dance and win 11 in October.”

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:



— This is the first time Boston has finished in first in the AL for three consecutive years.

— Steven Wright was credited with the win after the knuckleballer tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

— Betts joined some pretty elite company Thursday night after he hit his 30th home run of the season.

This is the second time Mookie Betts has recorded at least 40 doubles, 5 triples, and 30 HR in a season. The only other Red Sox player ever to do that in two seasons is Ted Williams (1939 & 1947). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 21, 2018

— Boston is just one win away from tying the 1912 record of most wins in a Red Sox season with 105.

— Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless inning for Boston as he continues his strong season. He’s given up two home runs all season.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images