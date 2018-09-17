Red Sox Players Rocked Some Ridiculous Outfits For Trip To New York

We’re not sure what the Boston Red Sox are better at: baseball or costume parties.

OK, it’s obviously the former, but Alex Cora’s club also is pretty great at playing dress-up.

For Monday’s trip to New York, Red Sox rookies and September call-ups were tasked with wearing costumes — of some sort. And the results were pretty interesting, if nothing else.

Check out this video:

We know you've always wanted to see @doctorchill6 as a viking or @Brian_Johnson35 as a monkey. So here ya go! pic.twitter.com/IUEc5ienUN — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 17, 2018

We’re not sure what each costume was supposed to be, but here are our best guesses:

Ryan Brasier — Julius Caesar

Sam Travis — viking

Brian Johnson — monkey

Rafael Devers — Goku

Robby Scott — banana

Tzu-Wei Lin — no idea

William Cuevas — pilot, or something.

Despite the ambiguity of some of the outfits, we’ll give the Red Sox an A-plus for this performance.

The Red Sox and the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s magic number to clinch the American League East currently is two.