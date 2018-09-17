Red Sox Players Rocked Some Ridiculous Outfits For Trip To New York

We’re not sure what the Boston Red Sox are better at: baseball or costume parties.
OK, it’s obviously the former, but Alex Cora’s club also is pretty great at playing dress-up.
For Monday’s trip to New York, Red Sox rookies and September call-ups were tasked with wearing costumes — of some sort. And the results were pretty interesting, if nothing else.
Check out this video:
We’re not sure what each costume was supposed to be, but here are our best guesses:
Ryan Brasier — Julius Caesar
Sam Travis — viking
Brian Johnson — monkey
Rafael Devers — Goku
Robby Scott — banana
Tzu-Wei Lin — no idea
William Cuevas — pilot, or something.
Despite the ambiguity of some of the outfits, we’ll give the Red Sox an A-plus for this performance.
The Red Sox and the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s magic number to clinch the American League East currently is two.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP