Watch Kanye West Throw Brutal First Pitch Before Cubs-White Sox Game

Kanye West might want to stick to his day job(s).

The rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer was at Guaranteed Rate Field for Sunday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs. And before the game started, West made his way down to the field with his son, Saint West (LoL).

Then, a funny thing happened: Yeezus walked … out to the mound and threw a crappy first pitch.

OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN! THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018

OK, where to begin?

Here’s what we got so far:

— That pitch definitely could’ve been harder, better, faster and stronger.

— Ye’s pitch certainly didn’t “touch the sky.”

— My beautiful, dark, twisted first pitch?

— Well, he clearly didn’t “stretch his hands” on that one.

— And I “heard ’em say” … That pitch sucked.

— “No Church in the Wild” … PITCH!

— That pitch cray (not even kinda funny, we know).

— That ball was NOT on an “Ultralight Beam.”

We tried like hell to find a way to connect “Diamonds are Forever” and baseball diamonds, but we couldn’t figure it out.

NESN.com’s Darren Hartwell contributed to this report.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Detrich/USA TODAY Sports Images